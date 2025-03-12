Firefighter asks for community support in fighting stage four cancer

BALTIMORE — Every day firefighters work to save lives; now one is asking for your help saving his.

Firefighting is in Steven Dorsey's blood.

Following in his father's and grandfather's footsteps, he's been with the Baltimore City Fire Department for 21 years.

"It's always been a lifelong dream; it's been a fantastic, amazing journey," Dorsey said.

But that journey was cut short when Steven noticed he was experiencing some serious issues swallowing food in January.

"And on Valentine's Day I found out that I had a mass in my esophagus. So a few more testing and they diagnosed it was stage 4 esophageal cancer."

The diagnosis came as a complete shock.

Steven told WMAR 2 News he's gone through a wide range of emotions since that day.

"You go through all those different stages of shock, disbelief, anger, and then you kind of accept it a little bit, but then you get angry again, so."

But he soon learned he isn't standing alone in this fight.

His firefighter family rallied behind him in more ways than one, including a GoFundMe and a separate fundraiser event.

"It's quite emotional to see all the love and support that they've been offering me in putting together the GoFundMe and fundraisers and all that; that's been incredible."

He said his diagnosis pushed him to research the relationship between firefighters and cancer, and what he found was surprising.

According to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, firefighters have a 62% higher risk of getting esophageal cancer and a 39% increased risk of dying from it.

"There are tests that can be done that are pre-cancer tests. There are other fire departments that do that for their members. Baltimore City does not offer that to us at this time."

So he advised other firefighters to be proactive.

"I would most definitely encourage my coworkers in Baltimore City and other firefighters in other places to talk to their doctor and go get tested."

Steven's coworkers with the fire department will be holding a fundraising event for him at Local Union Hall on March 23rd from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The event will feature raffles as well as a food and cash bar.

