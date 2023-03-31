Fire Marshal: Maryland has seen worst increase in fire deaths so far in 2023

Fire Marshal Brian Geraci issued a letter addressing Marylanders about the increase in fire deaths the state is experiencing.

He begins the letter by pointing out the state has seen the worst increase in fire deaths in the first three months of 2023 than in any other time in recent decades.

"Close to 40 Marylanders have lost their lives to fire from the Eastern Shore to the mountains of western Maryland. This deeply saddens and concerns me to my core. We need to slow this trend down immediately," Geraci said.

Geraci lists what to do in the event of a fire:



Have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, outside each sleeping area and inside each bedroom. Battery-only alarms must be a ten-year sealed battery alarm. Call the local fire department or the State Fire Marshal’s Office if you need smoke alarms. They are free, and we will even install them for you.

At night, make sure all bedroom doors are closed, and be sure to close all doors behind you when you are escaping a fire. This will prevent the spread of smoke and fire throughout your home and give you time to be rescued if trapped by a fire.

Meet with your family and develop an escape plan, have two ways out of every room. Make sure door locks are openable without using a key, and that bedroom windows are operational from the inside. Have a meeting place outside the home so your family can ensure everyone got out.

Get out and Stay Out Always! Once out, NEVER EVER go back inside a burning building! You will not come back out alive.

Once out, make that 911 call immediately to the fire department to get them started as soon as possible.

His full letter can be find below: