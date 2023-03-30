Tragic Garrett County house fire claims life of 19-year-old and 14 pets

GARRETT COUNTY — A deadly fire in Swanton is currently under investigation by state fire marshals.

Deer Park Community Volunteer, Bittinger Volunteer Fire Department, and other surrounding departments were called to 70 Upper Green Glade Road in Swanton after a civilian called 911.

When they arrived firefighters saw heavy fire throughout a two-story home with reports that a person was still inside.

25 firefighters battled the blaze for two hours and got the fire under control. The home eventually collapsed.

State Fire Marshals

Hours later, firefighters located a victim, a 19-year-old male, whose identity has not yet been released.

The Red Cross is assisting five other family members who were not home at the time when the fire broke out.

A total of 14 pets were also lost due to the fire.

"You only have seconds to escape a fire," said State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci. "Please, make sure you check your smoke alarms today. The sooner you hear an alarm, the sooner you can get out, and the better chance you and your family have to escape. It can be a matter of life or death for you and your loved ones."

The cause remains under investigation.