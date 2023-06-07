Fire Marshal investigating second fire at Cecil County farm in four months

COLORA, Md. — For the second time in four months a fire was reported at a farm in Cecil County.

The latest fire at Kilby Farms was reported just after 7am Wednesday.

A farm employee was first to discover a barn on the property engulfed in flames.

It took about an hour for 50 members of the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun to control the blaze.

This fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Back in February another fire on the farm resulted in $750,000 worth of damage.

The cause of both fires remain under investigation.

Deputies with the State Fire Marshal's Office are working to determine if the two incidents could be connected.

