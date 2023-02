COLORA, Md. — Part of a Cecil County farm was destroyed in a two-alarm fire Thursday morning.

Flames broke out just before 8am at Kilby Farms on Firetower Road in Colora.

Investigators determined the fire started inside a workshop, before extending to a 70x225 foot building outside.

It took two-hours for 75 firefighters to get the blaze under control.

Although no one was injured, the total damage is estimated at $750,000.

The official cause remains under investigation.