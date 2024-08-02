Fire levels church in Carroll County

WESTMINSTER, Md. — If not for an off-duty employee of the Reese Volunteer Fire Company driving by and spotting smoke at the Clearfield Bible Church on Old Westminster Pike, Pastor Ray Newman says a lone volunteer working in the basement may never have realized she was in danger.

“She’s very hard of hearing, but she actually heard a truck drive up on the parking lot,” said Newman, “She thought it was our grass cutters so she went out with her purse and keys to move her car to get out of their way.”

The Good Samaritan helped usher her to safety and awaited fire crews as flames consumed the structure.

“Our initial crew from Reese tried to make an interior attack and once they started through the first doors, actually the steeple came in and they had to evacuate,” said Asst. Fire Chief Kenneth Hyde, “Then it went to an exterior operation, which ended up being a complete loss.”

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office say it’s believed that the fire started in the attic of the church, and there’s no sign of foul play.

Within 24 hours of the fire, nine other churches had contacted Pastor Newman offering assistance, along with the volunteer company, which has offered the use of its fire hall until the congregation can rebuild.

“What we plan to do for the first service, which is Sunday is to meet here on the property at our pavilion, have an outdoor service and meet together as a family of God,” said Newman.

It’s billed as a little church with a big heart, and to that end, Clearfield Bible will not let the fire detract from its mission.

“We did not lose Clearfield Bible Church. We lost a building and that’s all. Clearfield Bible Church still exists and we will carry on and whatever the Lord provides, He will provide.”