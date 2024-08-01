Church in Carroll County ravaged by two-alarm fire

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a devastating fire in Carroll County.

Just after 3:00 pm, firefighters Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company & Carroll County Department of Fire and EMS of Maryland, and multiple other fire departments, including Baltimore County Fire Department, Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, and York County (PA) arrived at the Clearfield Bible Church on Old Westminster Pike for a structure fire.

The fire spread quickly, causing the roof to collapse, along with several walls.

Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal

Officials say there was an employee inside of the building at the time, but she escaped unharmed.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Fire Marshal's Office says that heavy machinery is on the way to remove the debris.