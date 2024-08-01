Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Church in Carroll County ravaged by two-alarm fire

Clearfield Bible Church.jpg
Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal
Clearfield Bible Church.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a devastating fire in Carroll County.

Just after 3:00 pm, firefighters Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company & Carroll County Department of Fire and EMS of Maryland, and multiple other fire departments, including Baltimore County Fire Department, Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, and York County (PA) arrived at the Clearfield Bible Church on Old Westminster Pike for a structure fire.

The fire spread quickly, causing the roof to collapse, along with several walls.

Clearfield Bible Church.jpg

Officials say there was an employee inside of the building at the time, but she escaped unharmed.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Fire Marshal's Office says that heavy machinery is on the way to remove the debris.

img-5800_crop.jpeg

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices