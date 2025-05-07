Final Stretch: Historic 150th Preakness marks end of era before $14.3M Pimlico transformation

BALTIMORE — The 150th running of the Preakness Stakes is May 17 at Pimlico Racecourse.

It will be the last Preakness at Pimlico, at least the one you know now.

Demolition of the current site is expected approximately 30 days after that race.

The Maryland Stadium Authority expects a late June start to the project.

They are confident they'll have the redeveloped racecourse open in time for the Preakness Stakes in 2027, moving next year's race to Laurel Park racetrack in Anne Arundel County in the interim.

The Board of Public Works approved $14.3 million to Clark Construction Group, LLC, which will demolish and rebuild Pimlico. Renderings of the new Pimlico were also released today.

"The new Pimlico is going to support about 500 jobs, and will be a year-round hub of economic activity in Park Heights. And it's going to feature not just the world-class racetrack but also a hotel, event space, and other amenities," says Craig Thompson with the Maryland Stadium Authority.

Neighbors in Park Heights have been involved in the discussions for the new site throughout this process.

The Pimlico Community Advisory Board was established in November of 2020 "to provide input from residents and stakeholders around decisions involving land use, neighborhood improvements, and the impact redevelopment will have on surrounding neighborhoods," according to the group's website.

"The community has been, and will continue to be, a very, very important part of this process going forward," says Thompson.

"Because this is more than just about a racetrack and racing, as historic and important as it is, it's really about bringing hundreds of millions of dollars in state investments to the Park Heights community."

There is a lot of history at Pimlico, and the construction team plans to incorporate that into the new racetrack. They talked about saving the wood beams from the clubhouse and reusing them in parts of the new facility.

All historical elements were cataloged and will be removed from the building before the demolition.

The Board of Public Works also approved the acquisition of Shamrock Farm in Carroll County to serve as the premier training center hub of thoroughbred racing in Maryland.

This is the largest state investment in Carroll County in recent history, following a two-year investigation of more than eight sites across six Maryland counties.

At least $110 million will go to the new training center, which will offer 328 pastoral acres and can board 800 horses, while also providing housing for workers, and a training track with dimensions identical to those at Pimlico.

Carroll County has committed $1.5 million to aid with the state project.

The 150th running of the Preakness Stakes is happening with more fanfare than in past years.

For the first time, there will be a Preakness Festival.

Organizers are turning the weekend at Pimlico Race Course into a full week of free and ticketed cultural events, art activities, and more for the fans to enjoy while hosting them at prominent locations across the state.

Bill Knopf with the Maryland Jockey Club says, "Sales are incredibly strong compared to last year." He says that's probably because it's the 150th Preakness Stakes and the final one at Pimlico.

For the first time, there will also be a live trackside performance from Wyclef Jean, followed by a closing set from T-Pain after the final race.