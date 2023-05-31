Final report shows 'aspirational' vision for Security Square

WOODLAWN, Md. — Baltimore County released its final report today on the plans for Security Square Mall, including what the site might look like in the future.

The county is holding a final charrette (community meeting) tonight to present the report. It's available online here.

Renderings show the 88-acre site is likely to be transformed into a walkable, mixed-use development. The plan lays out two long-term scenarios, one of which would leave the mall and one that would demolish it.

Baltimore County Rendering of revitalization of Security Square Mall area



Baltimore County Rendering of revitalized Security Square Mall area

The county has poured many millions into revitalizing the area in recent years. Baltimore Countyjust announced plans to spend $7 million to buy the land that's currently the mall's back parking lot; it also spent $10 million on the former Sears building, while the state added another roughly $10 million.

The new report, which follows on a charrette process attended by about 1,000 total people (as reported by the county), presents an "aspirational and holistic" vision of the area, with a greenway network and entertainment/activity centers.

