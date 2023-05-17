Another step forward for Security Square Mall

WOODLAWN, Md. — Long before the Sears store closed at Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, something was missing and many of its longtime patrons looked for it elsewhere.

“I think the people are here to support whatever we want to put here at Security,” said Randallstown NAACP President Ryan Coleman, “Definitely, we’re tired of people going to Howard County and spending their tax dollars. We want them to spend it right here in the community.”

Originally built in 1972, the mall began to falter 20 years ago when Bennigan’s, IHOP and JCPenney all left and no one replaced them.

With matching funds from the state, Baltimore County spent $10 million to purchase the old Sears store property last year, and now, with a similar joint investment, it is purchasing land, which currently is covered by an expansive parking lot.

“Today, we’re announcing that Baltimore County has reached an agreement to purchase an additional 12-acre parcel to continue and support our longterm vision for this site’s redevelopment,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

The cost of the land is nearly $7 million, and the county now will own more than a third of the mall site.

“This site is on a path to becoming a home to many community anchors and a hub for thriving local businesses,” said Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones.

The county has already taken input from more than a thousand residents on what kinds of restaurants and stores, as well as services and green space they would like to see in the mall of the future.