Fighting stigma of substance abuse, tips on helping someone who is overdosing

ANNAPOLIS — Year-to-date, as of September, the city of Annapolis has had 61 overdoses, 5 fatal. Black men are among the highest percentage of the total amount.

Although the number is lower than previous years and lower than the average for the state of Maryland, Teona Hayes says the numbers are still too high.

“Education is the number one thing that we should prioritize in our community to ensure that everyone is enabled with proper tools and techniques to withstand something that they may be faced with, such as a fatal overdose," says Teona Hayes.

Knowing what an overdose looks like and how to help someone using tools like Narcan and CPR are ways people can make sure they are prepared.

“It’s safe to keep Narcan on you, because you never know who is a relative you may save," says Teona Hayes.

People came to the Roger Moyer Recreation Center to learn ways to help.

They got to see CPR demonstrations and learn dos and don’ts when giving someone Narcan.

Skills Dale Parker says everyone should know.

“I have a son who is the school teacher, and he sees this every day," says Parker.

Parker says he learned more about what to look for in an overdose, things like discoloration in the lips and fingertips, or listening to how a person is breathing and how to check for a heart rate.

“Sometimes when you give me a little peace here and give me a little peace, they’re kind of like, Oh, okay, its okay, but when you give it to me all at one time and you see the need for it and getting this information and we can take it back to our communities and help somebody else, is massive."

Dale Parker says he is glad the city is trying to teach people and giving them access to a lot of information.

He says he just wishes more people would take the opioid epidemic seriously.

“When we hear on the news, we hear the bad side: the numbers are up, the numbers are down. The numbers are up. The numbers are down, and you only hear it in certain places, but I think it’s more than just here," says Parker.

Teona Hayes says she wants the stigma of substance abuse to change; she says it's deeper than just chasing a high.

“Substance abuse disorder is a mental health disease and that we need to remain cognizant of such so that we can better address it," she says.

Click here to find where you can get a free Narcan Kit.