Fever forces Preakness favorite, Muth, to drop out of race

BALTIMORE — A major last minute shakeup to Saturday's Preakness Stakes.

Muth, the line favorite has been ruled out of the race after arriving at Pimlico Tuesday night with a 103 fever.

The horse is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, and previously won the Arkansas Derby.

“We are sick about this. The horse had been doing really well,” Baffert said. “But we have to do what’s right by the horse.”

Mystic Dan, meanwhile, the Kentucky Derby winner remains in the race as he looks to win the middle leg of the Triple Crown.