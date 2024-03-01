Fentanyl blamed for Perryville siblings' deaths

PERRYVILLE, Md. — They had the school day off due to snow, and nothing could have prepared a 12-year old girl for what she would discover when she entered her home on Cole Street in Perryville.

Both her 14-year-old sister, Skylar Alicemarie Jones-Miller and her brother, Gaige Marshall “Bubba” Dehaven, who was just 10, dead in a bedroom.

While police called their deaths “suspicious,” neighbors had their own suspicions.

“This is a known drug house,” Gary Riley, one of the victims’ neighbors, told us at the time, “They’ve had a problem with drug tenants in there so now that’s given me a real bad feeling that it was probably drugs.”

Weeks later, lab work has confirmed it.

“The autopsy report came back indicating that it was an accidental overdose. The toxicology report, however, came back with a positive for fentanyl,” said Elena Russo of the Maryland State Police, “At this point, Maryland State Police investigators, as well as Child Protective Services are actively investigating what happened at this house.”

Investigators found drug paraphernalia inside the home, but they have yet to determine the source of the drug, which killed the children.

The question now is whether the victims’ parents or someone else left something accessible to them, or if the children, themselves, bought it off the street.