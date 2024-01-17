Sister discovers young siblings dead inside Perryville home

PERRYVILLE, Md. — A police investigation is underway after a young brother and sister were found dead inside a home in Cecil County Tuesday.

The tragic discovery was made around 1:20pm on Cole Street in Perryville.

Maryland State Police say the children's sister was the first to find them and call 911. Both kids, ages 10 and 14, lived at the location with their mother, according to police.

For now detectives are calling their death suspicious. An autopsy will determine the exact cause, but so far police say they've found no evidence of violence in the surrounding area.

Names of the children were not released.