Female drivers in Northwest Baltimore speaking out about carjackers

BALTIMORE — A new crime trend is targeting female drivers in Northwest Baltimore.

Carjacking numbers are down overall, but Commissioner Richard Worley said Baltimore Police have noticed a new trend.

BPD has noticed women driving in the area, particularly at gas stations, are targets for carjackers.

Now women in that area are speaking out about how they are staying safe.

“I’m cautious all over Baltimore, it’s a must nowadays you have to pay attention,” Hasty said.

Michelle Hasty has lived in West Baltimore for most of her life and she’s just one driver who’s aware of the new trend of females being carjacked.

Hasty said her first line of defense is maintaining vigilance.

“ Living in Baltimore, you have to be cautious. I know just from being a resident of the city wherever I go. I look out and have to be aware because something could happen so quickly,” Hasty said.

Last week Commissioner Worley said in a public safety hearing in front of city council there had been multiple instances of thieves targeting women at gas stations in Northwest Baltimore and trying to steal their cars.

“We just had a couple carjackings over the last couple of days, it’s a new pattern that’s emerging,” Worley said.

Other drivers in the area like Ashley Parker said in addition to being vigilant people should also keep important belongings close.

“I’m scared I don’t want to get car jacked. I feel like the number one thing is people living their car running. Don’t leave your car running turn the car off take your key with you,” Parker said.

Carjackings overall have decreased this year, but within the past week, there have been 11 carjackings. However, even though those numbers are trending down, auto theft is up 200%.

“It’s sad, it’s ridiculous, like why you taking other people's property that they work so hard, for it sucks,” Parker said.

“It’s a must nowadays, you have to pay attention. It’s not a question. If you’re anywhere in the city day or night,” Hasty said.

Police shared tips on how not to become a carjacking victim, which included staying in well-lit and well populated areas, never leaving your car running even for a second, and trusting your instincts, to name a few.

