Fells Point streets flood, car catches fire during Tuesday's heavy rainfall

BALTIMORE — Mud, trash and debris lined some streets after Tuesday's flood waters had finally receded.

The rains came swiftly, quickly stranding cars on Caroline Street between Lancaster and Aliceanna Streets. One vehicle even caught fire during the flooding.

"Didn't know that cars could catch on fire underwater but, we've noticed the past like three really heavy rains that we've had that this whole area has flooded," Lindsay O'Meara said.

Baltimore City was under a flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m. that night.

O'Meara, who lives nearby, said her apartment complex alerted her about the road closures, though she was lucky she didn't have to leave when the rains came during rush hour.

Even so, they weren't completely blocked from leaving but O'Meara acknowledges the headache it would cause.

"Getting through the city at times during rush hour is hard enough and then you add 2-3 blocks shut off due to flooding, always makes it tough," said O'Meara.

At the Patagonia store on Caroline Street, an employee described the flood like a scene out of Titanic, as they watched the water quickly rise up the outdoor steps and the ramp that leads inside.

Down the block, the Harbor Tandoor restaurant was spared, but the manager estimates that 50% of reservations didn't show because it was too difficult to make it past the flood zone.

"I've never seen anything being done. This area floods so fast and so bad," Kelley Dailey said.

Dailey, who works nearby, says this intersection is "one of the worst" in her opinion.

She recalls when she used to live in the building on the corner where flood waters would make it up to the lobby.

"It is a concern because I feel like it always floods when I'm already parked somewhere so trying to get out of this area is impossible. You can't drive a car through it at all," she said.

When faced with flooding, experts always recommend drivers should turn around—don't drown.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted from a broadcast version to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.