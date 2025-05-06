Fells Point Fri-Sun overnight parking ban removed: Mayor's Office

BALTIMORE — A plan to restrict overnight weekend parking in Baltimore's popular Fells Point neighborhood was discontinued following community backlash, a spokesperson for the Mayor's Office said in a statement.

Signs prohibiting parking from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday appeared along some of the neighborhood's busiest streets toward the end of April, but have since been removed.

"I think just, the initial removal of parking was strange, unwarranted and no one really knew about it," said Jim Shetler, who has an office nearby.

Last week, business owners expressed concern that the parking restrictions would deter visitors from coming to the area.

The Mayor's Office initially said the parking ban was intended to create a "designated loading zone" to support the logistical needs of events and performers in the neighborhood.

However, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that the city has changed course, stating:

"The Mayor’s office has been in regular contact with Councilman Parker and the Council President regarding evening parking in Fells Point. Prior to last weekend, the city removed signage following conversations with members of the community. There are no plans to reinstate the restrictions at this time."

Many WMAR-2 News spoke with in the neighborhood's Broadway Square on Tuesday afternoon welcomed the decision to remove the restrictions.

"I think it's great news, it's great for the businesses in the neighborhood, especially, getting people down here supporting the local businesses," Mike Mastellone told WMAR-2 News.

Some neighbors, speaking off camera, said they would prefer fewer cars altogether in their walkable community, while others believe the city should focus its attention elsewhere.

