Fells Point businesses close; Economic, generational trends to blame

FELLS POINT, M.d. — The neighborhood is unique in a lot of ways but not in the shift it's currently seeing. Several businesses have shuttered their doors, most recently Riptide and Bondhouse kitchen.

It's a scene happening all across the country.

"It's a tough operating environment for restaurants currently. A lot of subsidies were given out during COVID have ended and also the fact that interest rates have gone up," Jeffrey Dewberry, Vice President for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fells Point, said.

Consumer trends are changing too.

Fells Point has the highest concentration of bars in the country but younger generations are going out and spending less.

It also has a rich history, but its older buildings coupled with high rent, make it tough to renovate.

"At the end of the day, an adaptive reuse of a building into a restaurant is probably a pivotal thing that can help save communities," Dewberry said. "But we really need some of these landlords to bring the rents down to allow for the expansion of business."

Patrick Lundberg used to live in Fells and still works there.

He says it's disappointing, but he isn't too worried about the neighborhood he loves.

"The charm and the character that this neighborhood provides is unrivaled in so many ways so I think that will continue to be an attraction for businesses and people," he said.

"I think a lot of it comes down to running a really good business that people are going to want to come to and plenty of businesses have shown that they're able to do this successfully and sustain themselves," he added.

Dewberry says the society is working with its partners to find new businesses to set up shop and says they're working to make the area more attractive to business owners.