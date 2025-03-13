Feds indict former Harford County Sheriff's Detective accused of hiding cameras, taping sexual abuse

BALTIMORE — A federal grand jury indicted a former Harford County Sheriff's detective on 10 counts of alleged sexual child abuse.

Ryan Christopher Hall, 50 of Woodstock, was initially hit with state charges last October.

Carroll County prosecutors, at the time, said they recovered more than 1,000 sexually explicit files of two children related to Hall, some dating as far back to 2012 when they were underage.

Hall, who spent 27-years with the Sheriff's Office, and was last assigned to their Domestic Violence Unit, reportedly admitted to personally installing the cameras inside his home bathroom.

"I did put [the cameras] there because I have a problem," Hall told investigators, according to state charging documents.

The federal indictment, however, specifically involves six different videos between 2017 and 2021.

Both victims are now in their 20s.

The one who first discovered the bathroom camera, recalled Hall sexually abusing them between the ages of 10 and 12-years old.

RELATED: Harford Sheriff's detective admits to installing hidden cameras, sexually abusing children

"One of these incidents lasted so long that she remembers a movie starting and ending prior to him ending the abuse," detectives wrote in charging documents.

The second victim also remembered Hall abusing them starting at age 10.

"When I asked Ryan about this, he acknowledged that it happened," investigators wrote in charging documents.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office Ryan Christopher Hall

Other files seized by police depicted random girls as young as 4-years-old, unrelated to Hall.

Police noted that Hall confessed to watching child porn since 2008.

Hall is due in federal court on March 19. If convicted, he faces a mandatory 15-year minimum and 30-year maximum prison sentence for each count.