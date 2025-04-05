Federal workers protest against layoffs at Penn Station

BALTIMORE — With picket signs and music, federal workers are determined to make their voices heard.

Dozens of people outside Penn Station spoke out against recent mass layoffs Friday night.

The demonstration was organized by the Federal Unionists Network.

Lindsey Muniak with the network told WMAR-2 News that what President Donald Trump's administration has done so far left them with no choice but to act.

"They want to drive down our wages, they want to privatize our public services in the interest of building their own wealth, and I'm talking not just about the administration but also Elon Musk and his DOGE cronies," Muniak said.

Elon Musk and President Trump say the layoffs are intended to reduce the size of the federal government to increase efficiency.

But Courtney Jenkins, President of the Metropolitan Baltimore AFL-CIO, said this cause is personal.

"I spent 12 years with the United States Postal Service, and I'm a proud Union member, and I know we've fought battles day in and day out to make sure it remains a public postal service because we know the haves would rather have it privatized so they can make a profit off of a service that's older than the nation itself," Jenkins said.

He told WMAR-2 News that he recognizes the small wins they've had so far.

A Maryland judge ordered that fired federal probationary workers be reinstated across 19 states.

But Jenkins worries that the ruling will fall on deaf ears.

"We're concerned that the administration won't honor these orders from the judges. They've already kind of been quoted as saying these things are kind of up to them to follow and we don't want to get into that position because then democracy is truly under attack and then we're in a true constitutional crisis."

They call on the Trump administration, and DOGE, to reinstate everyone they've laid off, but they also call on other workers to stand with them.

"Together we have power, as individuals we don't. But together, especially in our unions, we can actually fight back against these attacks and keep this from becoming the new norm."

They said they'll continue to hold demonstrations until their demands are met.