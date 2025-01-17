Federal prosecutors support early release for GTTF detective Daniel Hersl

BALTIMORE — Federal prosecutors support the motion to release former Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF) detective Daniel Hersl from prison early.

This is based on his terminal medical condition, metastatic prostate cancer.

Despite treatment, his disease continues to progress and his life expectancy is expected to be "significantly less than 18 months."

Hersl previously filed for Compassionate Release in July 2024, but that was denied.

RELATED: Convicted former Baltimore Police detective issues apology from federal prison

At the time, he issued a public apology where he "publicly accepted full responsibility for his conduct."

In February 2018, Hersl was found guilty of conspiracy and robbery, after several members of the GTTF were charged with various criminal acts.

He was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

The eight member team of GTTF operated without fear of being arrested for three years on the streets of Baltimore. They targeted suspected drug dealers, planted evidence, stole their money and drugs and resold them keeping hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash for themselves.

They also lied about overtime, all the while receiving commendations from the city.

The motion says Hersl will be released as soon as his medical condition permits. Once released, he will begin serving the three-year term of his supervised release.