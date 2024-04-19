Convicted former Baltimore Police detective issues apology from federal prison

BALTIMORE — A convicted former Baltimore Police detective who was part of the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF), has issued an apology from federal prison, accepting responsibility for his actions.

"I'm truly sorry for the way myself and others that I worked with acted and treated others during OUR time as Police Officers. There are things that I'm very proud of that I have accomplished as a Police Officer in the Baltimore Police

Department but unfortunately those accomplishments are overshadowed by my conduct in the G.T.T.F.

My actions have hurt and affected so many others that put their trust in me and to this day it weighs on my mind."

That message from Daniel Hersl, whose currently serving 18 years behind bars after a jury convicted him in 2018 on racketeering charges.

Last October Hersl requested compassionate release, claiming he'd been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer, and had only 18 months to live.

Prosecutors at the time argued that Hersl "continues to deny responsibility for his crimes."

Opposite his apology now, they said Hersl "expressed no remorse."

A judge ultimately denied Hersl's request.

"This horrible disease has allowed me to do some soul searching and I believe that at this point in my life it is time

to do what is best for me and so many others that the G.T.T.F. may have affected," Hersl's letter states. "I accept full responsibility for my conduct."

Since his incarceration, Hersl's been named in multiple lawsuits from those alleging to be victims of the GTTF.

As result the City has been forced to pay out millions for their actions.

