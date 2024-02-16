Watch Now
Federal judge denies Marilyn Mosby's motion for acquittal

Posted at 12:39 PM, Feb 16, 2024
BALTIMORE — Marilyn Mosby's motion to toss her mortgage fraud conviction was denied on Friday.

Her sentencing will remain on May 23, at 10:30 a.m., as previously scheduled.

On Feb. 6, Mosby was found guilty on one of two counts of mortgage fraud, related to the purchase of a condo in Long Boat Key, Florida.

She was found not guilty on the other count of mortgage fraud, related to the purchase of a home in Kissimmee, Florida.

She faces a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for making a false mortgage application.

