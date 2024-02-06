Split verdict in Marilyn Mosby mortgage fraud trial

BALTIMORE — A verdict has been reached in former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's mortgage fraud trial.

Mosby was found not guilty on the first count of mortgage fraud, related to the purchase of a home in Kissimmee, Florida.

She's been found guilty on the second count, related to the purchase of a condo in Long Boat Key, Florida.

According to the evidence presented at trial, in February 2021, Mosby made a false statement in an application for a $428,400 mortgage to purchase a condo in Florida.

Mosby falsely stated she had received a $5,000 gift from her husband to be applied to the purchase of the property. She did this in order to secure a lower interest rate.

This money was actually transferred to her husband and then transferred back to herself.

She faces a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for making a false mortgage application.

Mosby was also found guilty on two counts of perjury back in November.

She was on trial facing perjury charges for withdrawing money from her retirement fund during the pandemic.

The government argued Mosby was not facing financial hardship when she withdrew funds under the CARES Act, which was passed during COVID-19 to help people who were employed but could not afford to put funds towards their retirement accounts.