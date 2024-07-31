Federal Hill community wants clarity on Inner Harbor redevelopment

BALTIMORE — Since last October, there have been several conversations and meetings about MCB Real Estate’s plans for revitalizing the inner harbor.

Tuesday was supposed to be another chance for people to get answers.

“I think it is incredibly important that communities all across Baltimore know what’s happening," says Katie Venanzi.

Unfortunately, the developers declined to show after previously agreeing. In a statement, the company said:

“MCB has been willing from day one to meet with any community organization, hear their feedback, and answer any questions about a reimagined harborplace. We were hoping to do the same for FNHA this evening, however, since the opposition’s failure to get on the ballot yesterday they are trying to turn this meeting into a circus and detract from the actual neighborhood residents who want to learn more. We remain ready to meet with the residents of FNHA when we can have an uninterrupted discussion with the community.” Alexandra Hughes, MCB

Lindsey Botts was one of the people hoping to hear from developers.

“I feel like we got one side of the story; it's unfortunate that the developer, MCB, did not come, but unfortunately no one who is for the plan was able to speak. I actually had one question that I was hoping to ask, but we didn’t get enough time to ask it, so that's a little unfortunate as well," says Lindsey Botts.

He says he supports the development but would love to have a bit more clarity on things he says would impact him because he lives in the area.

“I would’ve loved if they could address, as a homeowner, you know two of the things I think about is home values going up and the increase in a tax base that those new residents of the apartment buildings bring in," says Botts.

Not everyone is for the project.

Many people at the meeting are actually against the development and want to find an alternative to the high-rise apartments proposed.

“There have been many places that have done great things with their waterfront for much less money, much less public dollars without taking away from a public parkland," says Katie Venanzi.

Although the Protect Our Parks petition did not get the 10,000 signatures it needed by Monday, the organization, along with the Inner Harbor Coalition, still encourages people to vote against the charter amendment on the November ballot.

“It would be really important for the public to understand what they are giving up. If they vote yes on that question, they will be voting yes to privatize those two parcels of land on which the two harbor place pavilions sit," says Katie Venanzi.

Botts says he doesn’t see much of an issue with amending the charter specifically for the inner harbor since the park already has some development.

“Where the buildings are sighted, there are already buildings there and so none of the existing park would have been removed; in fact, from the pictures, I don’t know the ins and outs of it, but from the pictures, it looks like even more park space will be added," says Lindsey Botts.