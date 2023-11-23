Federal Hill business owners look forward to small business Saturday

BALTIMORE — If you are looking for a special gift this holiday season you might want to look at your neighborhood shops.

“We talk to you we help you, we find out who you are so we become neighbors to our customers and that's real important," says Carla Wing, owner of Phina's Fine Linens and Gifts.

Shopping this Saturday is special for small businesses, each business having a different sale or special offer.

The owners we spoke with say they look forward to small business Saturday all year long.

“30 to 40 percent of our sales is during the holiday, Christmas holiday season or holiday season starting with Small Business Saturday so we look forward to it," says Monesha Johnson.

“As a manager of a retail store this is like this is my super bowl. I love black Friday I love small business Saturday I am extremely excited. I am hopefully going to see all of my regulars, new faces some tourists it will be really wonderful to talk to everyone and have a festive day," says Jennifer Yarmis, Manager at Brightside Boutique.

Monesha Johnson says small business are important to neighborhoods.

Not just to the owners and employees.

Small businesses impact the entire community.

“Small businesses are extremely important. One, they add value to the neighborhood. Two, they provide resources and employment our local taxes go towards parks, recreation, schools so they are extremely important," says Monesha.

“We can’t function without our neighborhoods and that is a really big important factor we need people who are local who come back in to get the small things, doesn’t have to be anything big but that's how we survive," says Carla.

Whether your shopping for candles, clothes, coffee mugs or coasters, local businesses say you can find the perfect gifts locally.

Click herefor the list of small businesses in Federal Hill.

