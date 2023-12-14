FBI successfully exhumes Joyce Malecki's body

BALTIMORE — The FBI successfully conducted an exhumation at Loudon Park Cemetery regarding the murder investigation of Joyce Malecki.

In a statement released on social media, the FBI said,"We remain committed to bringing justice for Joyce and her family."

Malecki was 20 years old when she disappeared and then was found murdered in 1969. The case was never solved.

Her murder was brought up in the Netflix documentary "The Keepers" in 2017, which detailed the disappearance and murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik.

Malecki went missing around the same time as Cesnik and the series posited that the disappearances could've been connected.

No arrests have been made in either murder.