FBI offers $15,000 reward for information in connection to September 2022 murder

BALTIMORE — The FBI is now offering a reward for anyone who has information about a homicide that occurred in September 2022.

It all began in Cherry Hill, in the 2800 block of Bookert Drive.

On the front of the home where the shooting occurred it reads 'no shoot zone', but one year ago a man was shot to death there and his body was found right behind the house.

Now the FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for anyone with information leading to his killer.

“ I remember hearing some shots late at night then I never paid no attention to it until the morning when they found a body,” a neighbor said.

One neighbor recalls the chaos on the block after the body of 24-year-old Delon Bushrod Jr. was found by a woman who lived in the neighborhood.

“It was in the morning time. One of the kids parents seen it then she called the police. She was taking her kids to school, I was kind of devastated about that,” the neighbor said.

Police said Delon was a local rapper and often went by “ Lonnie or Lonnie Da Goat “, now many people who knew him said they’re forced to live with limited memories of him.

“ I know his family, I grew up with his family, like his grandparents. I know he was a good guy comes from a good family,” another person said.

And on the day that marks one year since the shooting, the FBI shared the reward they’re offering which they believe could jog the memory of people who have information that could help the case, and leads police to an arrest.

If you have any information in regard to this case, contact the Baltimore Division of the FBI at 410-265-8080 or 911. You can also submit a tip to the FBI here.