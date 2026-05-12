FBI Director Kash Patel clashes with Senator Chris Van Hollen over 'slinging margaritas'

WASHINGTON — FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday clashed with Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen during an Appropriations Subcommittee hearing.

Patel appeared before the committee to discuss wide range of issues including the Trump Administration’s budget request for federal law enforcement agencies.

During the hearing Van Hollen questioned Patel on past reports of excessive drinking, for which the FBI director has fiercely denied.

In response Patel fired back "the only person that was slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gang-banging rapist was you... the only individual in this room that has been drinking on taxpayer dime during the day is you."

.@FBIDirectorKash COOKS @ChrisVanHollen: "The only person that was slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gang-banging rapist was you... the only individual in this room that has been drinking on taxpayer dime during the day is YOU." pic.twitter.com/UPtB9jL7pv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 12, 2026

Patel's statement appears to be in reference to Van Hollen's international visit with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an undocumented Salvadoran man living in Maryland who was deported and jailed, only to be brought back to the states to face charges for alleged human trafficking.

Van Hollen and Garcia claim his deportation was illegal and accuse the DOJ of carrying out a retaliation campaign.

Courts have mostly sided with Garcia, but his deportation case is pending appeal, while criminal charges remain in litigation. Garcia has also denied any wrongdoing.