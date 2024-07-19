CHESTER, Md. — A Chester man faces first degree murder charges for the death of his father.

Back on May 17, Wayne Michael Meyer, 65, was found dead inside his home on Auckland Way.

The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office initially investigated the incident as suspicious, before determining it to be homicide.

Detectives later arrested Meyer's 32-year-old son, Drew Bernard, for the killing.

Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office

The two reportedly lived together, but investigators haven't revealed anymore details on a potential motive.

Drew is being held without bail and is next due in court on August 7.