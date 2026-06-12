Father-daughter duo charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A father-daughter duo faces attempted murder charges after a stabbing in Silver Spring.

William Andrew Dunn, 54, and Brittany Elaine Dunn, 24, were apprehended following the incident, which occurred in the 3700 block of Stepping Stone Lane.

Montgomery County police say William and Brittany attacked the victim inside the home they all shared on Thursday, June 4.

During the assault, the victim, whom police have not identified, was stabbed in the upper chest.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Both William and Brittany were arrested by the United States Marshal Service Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force on June 11.

Along with attempted murder, both William and Brittany are charged with first-degree assault and other related offenses.

They are currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.