BALTIMORE — For the past 25 years, Baltimore's beloved Jazzy Summer Nightsconcert series has been a cherished tradition, bringing the community together to celebrate music, food, and culture.

But now, The Finn Group is set to hosts its final season and its reuniting with Downtown Partnership of Baltimore to do so.

"Business and fun all in one place. That's what our city is about, and so anybody coming, you get to experience that right here downtown," says Shelonda Stokes.

This farewell season will be in Hopkins Plaza back, where it all started.

"We're back at Hopkins Plaza, where we started, and we have an amazing lineup. We're doing an all DJ set to kick off the 25 year celebration," says LaRian Finney.

The farewell season will also include performances from artists like Raheem Devaughn, Kindred the Family Soul, DC Go-Go All Stars, and will end with performances by Dru Hill in October.

Shelonda Stokes says its good for the final season to be downtown so people who attend can enjoy the city as well.

"Part of what we want people to experience when they leave here are the restaurants that are in here and in walking distance. We want people to take a look at all of our landscapes and we've painted alleyways with art. Like, we want people to really experience our downtown and having Jazzy Summer Nights gives them a destination," she says.

Larian Finney says when he first created Jazzy Summer Nights, he knew he wanted it to have an impact on the city, but seeing how it has transformed he says has been better than expected.

Farewell season of Jazzy Summer Nights after 25 years Farewell season of Jazzy Summer Nights after 25 years

"Well, I'm very proud that we've been able to be a peace in Baltimore. More importantly, we've been a safe event for the last 25 years, and this is where people come with fellowship. This is where people have met them now they married, they have families, and to come back home and Hopkins Plaza is really, it's really fitting," says Finney.

WMAR asked Finney why this is the final season, he says:

"25 is a great number to end on. We've got a lot of memories, so I'm excited about 25 years, I'm sure Shelonda and I we'll figure something out, uh, to make up in, 2026," he says.

Jazzy Summer Nights kicks off Thursday May 1 and will be the first Thursday of every month until October.