Fantasia and Robin Thicke set to headline Artscape 2025

BALTIMORE — Key details for Baltimore's Artscape were announced Friday morning.

The event, slated for Memorial Day weekend, May 24-25, will feature performances from a lineup of local talent.

The lineup on Saturday, May 24, is hip-hop duo Little Brother, followed by R&B singer Tweet and headlining is Grammy award-winner Fantasia.

The next day will feature performances from country music singer Tanner Adell and headlined by Robin Thicke.

"Artscape isn’t just a festival — it’s a force," says Mayor Brandon M. Scott." This year, we’re taking it to the next level. We’re reimagining what an arts festival can do for a city — transforming public spaces, supporting artists, and putting Baltimore’s creative excellence on full display."

Outside of the musical performances, the War Memorial Building will host the SCOUT Art Fair, featuring over 50 emerging and established artists presenting immersive installations.

Vendor applications are now open, with the deadline being March 17 at 11:59 p.m.

