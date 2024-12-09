Artscape to be held Memorial Day in 2025

BALTIMORE — Artscape will be held in the spring next year - instead of the traditional middle-of-the-summer.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that the arts festival will take place Memorial Day Weekend in 2025.

That's May 24 and May 25.

This summer's Artscape was seriously dampened by storms.

Scott's office also announced that AFRAM will again be held on Juneteenth, and Charm City Live will return, on September 20.

The Baltimore Caribbean Festival will be held July 12 and July 13.

Scott said in a statement: "Starting in May, we will have not just one, but four spectacular events coming to Baltimore. Over the years Artscape, AFRAM, the Baltimore Caribbean Festival, and Charm City Live have become more than just fun for the whole family. These events are cornerstones of our communities that provide opportunities for local artists to shine, for businesses to thrive, and most importantly, for our residents, and visitors to come together and build lasting connections.”