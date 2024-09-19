Fans optimistic despite Orioles’ sluggish 2nd half, slow start for Ravens

BALTIMORE — This time last year, the Baltimore Orioles were just over a week away from winning the American League East. The Ravens were 2-0 to begin the season.

In 2024, mid-September is a different story. The Ravens are 0-2, and the O's are below .500 since the All-Star Break. Disappointing? Sure. But Baltimore sports fans WMAR-2 News spoke with are not pressing the panic button.

As of Wednesday night, the ballclub is 2-8 in its last 10 games, but several O's fans WMAR met at Camden Yards say the bats have to wake up, and they're confident they will.

"They've got to get mad; they've got to get their swagger back like they did last year," noted Bruce Swartzendruber, an Orioles fan from Parkville.

Fans say the sky's the limit if the O's get hot at the right time.

"I think once those bats get going again and they start getting that rhythm back, they might be unstoppable," said Jake Karlin, a fan in attendance on Wednesday.

Across the street at M&T Bank Stadium, it's an 0-2 start for the Ravens. Some in the fanbase point to key offseason coaching changes, as well as the death of offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris.

The Ravens honored D'Alessandris and former Super Bowl Champion wide receiver Jacoby Jones at last Sunday's game.

With 15 games still ahead in the regular season, Ravens fans are staying optimistic.

"We have some things we have to work out," said Carlos Brown, a Baltimore sports fan. "I think the scheme has to be fit; we have to decide who we want to be as a team and go according to that. I think we'll be fine; I'm sure we'll be fine, actually."

"Lamar is a superstar, and I think he's going to continue to encourage the team to do what it needs to do. I think we're going to be okay," added J.L. Carter.

However they get there, with the postseason looming, Birdland is saying, 'Bring it on.'

"I've been here when you could fly a kite in the stadium; no excitement for the team. We're at a juncture now when this is September, and we're still right in the thick of it all. So I'm excited about it; one way or the other, I'll be fine."

"I think we have a good shot at the postseason," said Al Hunt, a Baltimore fan. "You've got a core group of people. I think the pitching will hold up, and I think we'll have a good run."

"And you've got all kinds of enthusiasm from people like us!" added Steve Burr, an O's fan sporting an Earl Weaver shirt.

The ballclub's last homestand of the season is this weekend. Then, a critical series with the Yankees in the Bronx, and they close out the year in Minnesota against the Twins.

The Ravens play the Cowboys in Dallas this Sunday at 4:25pm.