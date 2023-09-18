Fans, businesses ready as Orioles have clinched playoff spot

BALTIMORE — Pop the champagne and celebrate, the O's are back in the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

"You like to see your team win and if our team continues to win I think a lot of other people are going to want to come see the team win as well,” said Rick Cozby, an Orioles fan.

Jo and Cozby traveled up from Florida to watch the O's. Originally from Maryland,, they said last weekend's games did not disappoint.

"We watched Saturday's game during a crab feast that was pretty cool, 8 to nothing. So we came out of yesterday hoping for the best and it was more exciting than we obviously anticipated,” said Cozby.

Always being a fan of the O's, Jo recalls the good ol' days.

"Oh I've been an O's fan since gosh I don't know. I remember 1983, 1979... You know back in the day when they were really really good with Earl Weaver as the coach. And you had Palmer, McNally, Cuellar," recalled Jo.

Now they're hoping the O's will take it all the way. "It seems like the businesses here are excited cause the potential for what a World Series would bring as far as additional people to Baltimore,” said Jo.

They are excited, Life in Charm City is located right at the Harbor. With this weekend's wins, store manager Robin Eraso said they're going to have to make more room for O's gear in the store.

“As soon as playoff shirts come in and stuff like that yeah it will definitely expand. It already has done a lot of business, we've had a lot of out of town guests actually come to see the Orioles over the summer and it's already helped us out and it will continue if they go all the way to the World Series,” said Eraso.

Right at the center of all the action, Pickles Pub is already packed for every home game. Now manager Tom Leonard said they're going to treat next month's games like the opening day.

"Extra staff, more communication with the city, security is ramped up, it's basically just a lot more product and it starts earlier and ends later,” said Leonard.

O's will be back home September 26 against the Washington Nationals.