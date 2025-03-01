Fan hype for CIAA not dying down

BALTIMORE — Fans are hyped for the CIAA tournament.

"Livingstone College who you with LC let's go," said fan, Kaiyon Courtney.

Others shared his excitement.

"I'm really excited for the championship game, go big state. Both of our teams are in the championship game, so I'm really excited for that," Amari Mack said.

But some people told WMAR-2 News that excitement goes beyond the court.

"When I come down here, it feels like a family reunion. Like a cookout vibe. I get to see those who I graduated with, and also our connection with HBCU," Robert Young said.

Another fan said it's overall a welcoming atmosphere.

"It's not even just the basketball, it's the cheerleaders, it's the bands - just people being happy, people feeling safe in a space for Black people you know," Lee Holmes said.

And just steps away from the tournament, Lord Baltimore Hotel is feeling the same electric atmosphere.

"It's amazing. During what usually be a low occupancy week, kind of dead of winter, we are nearly sold out for the entire week," said Betsey Goldfeder, Director of Catering Sales with the hotel.

Goldfeder told WMAR-2 News the hotel is able to fill its rooms through its partnership with the CIAA.

"So, you have the officials, you have the organization- the referees for the games, and then you have the teams and the alumni associations."

And they work to keep fans entertained.

"We have entertainment in the lobby every evening during the tournament. Last night we had a jazz saxophonist. Tonight we have a jazz trio, and tomorrow night we have a full band."

But she and fans are already looking ahead.

The CIAA will return to Baltimore in 2026, but after that, Charlotte is looking to take it back.

"I know but we wanna keep it," Goldfeder said.

But it's not just people from Baltimore who hope to keep it in Charm City.

"I'm from Charlotte; I'm not gonna lie, I'm from Charlotte. I think it needs to stay here," Kaiyon said.

Fans explained why it should stay in the city.

"A few crab cakes, some chicken boxes, some half and halves, and come Charm City charm. We've Made a good impression our mayor is great and the host team for the city, so hopefully, we continue to support it."

But it's far too soon to tell if the championship will stay or go after next year.

The big championship games are Saturday and fan energy is expected to skyrocket.