Fan guide for Orioles fans attending home games this year

BALTIMORE — The magic returns to Camden Yards Friday afternoon.

The Orioles' home opener against the New York Yankees features a lot of new additions to the ballpark this year.

BAG POLICY

There's a new bag policy for fans. Here's a list of what is allowed:



One approved bag is allowed per person.

All bags are subject to search.

Medically necessary items including diaper bags must go through a designated search lane.

Clear plastic bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12".

1-gallon plastic freezer bag

Fanny pack or clutch purse no larger than 5” x 7”

Here's a list of what is not allowed inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards:

Alcoholic Beverages

Air Horns

Aerosol Cans (hairspray, mace, etc.)

Bags

Baseball Bats

Beach Balls and other inflatables

Brooms

Camera Stands (tripods, monopods, etc.)

Cans

Cowbells and other noise makers

Fireworks

Glass Bottles

Hard-Sided Coolers

Knives

Laser Pointers/Pens

Skateboards/Rollerblades/Hoverboards/Scooters

Sticks/Clubs

Toy Guns/Knives (including water guns)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones)

Weapons

Wheeled Bags

NEW CONCESSION AREAS

Oriole Park at Camden Yards is cashless. There are new areas where you can skip the lines, grab your food, pay and go.

There are three markets offering this service located on the main concourse. There will be cameras at these locations and customer service representatives to check ID.

You can get your food as a group or on just one card.

NEW FOOD OFFERINGS

The Orioles have a new concession deal with hospitality operator Levy. There are several new menu additions including the signature crab pretzel boule. It's a pretzel bread bowl with crab dip and cheddar jack cheese.

Also new this year, the Bmore Chicken Box. It's three hand-breaded jalapeno buttermilk brined chicken tenders, Old Bay western fries on a Hawaiian roll. You can get hot sauce as well.

The Yard Dog also makes its debut this year. Three footlong hot dogs on one footlong bun topped with crab dip, Old Bay and Old Bay potato sticks.

The Buffalo Bird Dog is a buffalo chicken tender sandwich on a bun.

There's even pretzels shaped like the O's logo this year.

The official crab chips of Camden Yards are BTI Crab Chips. BTI stands for 'Bill's Terrace Inn' in Essex. They have their own unique blend for crab chips.

And if you're in the mood for dessert, there's a roaming cart filled with all kinds of sweets, including Maryland's state dessert Smith Island Cake.

SUPERBOOK SPORTS BAR AND RESTAURANT

The SuperBook Sports Bar and Restaurant replaces Dempsey's Brew Pub this year.

SuperBook will not actually operate as a sportsbook where you can place bets. Instead, it will be a sports bar where you can place mobile bets on your phone while taking in the Orioles game and other sporting vents on their TVs.

SuperBook plans to pay homage to Rick Dempsey, the park's history and offer great food and drink as well.

PARKING

If you're driving down to the game, Orioles parking lots open two hours before the scheduled first pitch.

Gates open at noon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

General parking is available in Lots F,G and H. There may be limited parking in Lot C. You're encouraged to buy parking in advance.

