Family unveils Rachel Morin's headstone

PHEONIX, Md. — It's been almost seven months since the murder of Rachel Morin.

On Friday, Morin's family unveiled her headstone at Saint John's Church Cemetery in Phoenix, Maryland.

A spokesperson for the family says that they hope the headstone serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of her love for the world.

Morin was killed while on the Ma & Pa Trail last August. Since then, Harford County Sheriffs have released a sketch of the wanted suspect.

It's believed to be the same suspect whose DNA matches an unsolved home invasion case that occurred in March of that same year in Los Angeles, California.

Video from the Los Angeles incident was released but only captured the suspect's back as he fled the scene.

Harford Co. Sheriff

There is a $35,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office at (410) 836-7788.