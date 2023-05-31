Family searching for good Samaritan that helped injured woman after hit-and-run

BALTIMORE — A woman is in ICU with broken bones and fractures after a hit in run on Memorial day in the Northeast District of Baltimore.

Her daughter is asking for the public's help to find the good Samaritan who called 9-1-1 and comforted her until emergency officials arrived.

It was a little before 11 at night on Memorial Day, when a family BBQ had just ended. 63-year-old Venus Gaines was at the corner of Harford Road and Batavia walking to Royal Farms when tragedy hit.

"When she crossed this street, she was struck by a car and they kept going,” said Gaines’ daughter, Lakeisha Mixon.

Mixon says her mom was left unconscious on the street.

"That's how severely she was hit and someone they saw her laying in the street, they didn't even realize it was a person they thought it was a pile of clothes. And they stopped, they realized it was my mom, they called 911,” said Mixon.

Mixon said it was about 45 minutes before her mom was transported to the emergency room. But the good Samaritan who stopped, stayed with her the whole time.

Mixon is now searching for the person that came to the rescue.

"We are so grateful that they took the time to stay with her that long so we would love to find out who it was so we could personally thank them, because we really appreciate them," said Mixon.

As for Gaines, she remains in serious condition in the ICU with broken bones and fractures.

"From the top of her head literally to her feet, her spine, her arm, her ankle, her ribs, her liver, she is in really bad condition,” said Mixon.

Mixon said the next quest is to find the person that hit her mom, "This is important to us, we lost our dad two years ago and we also almost lost our mom two days ago, so we're not going to stop until we find out who did this.”

Gaines' family is offering a reward of $1,000 to anyone with information on the crash.

Call the Northeast District Police Department or email Mixon at lamix1@morgan.edu.

