Family reacts to missing 3-year-old boy found dead in Little Elk Creek

ELKTON, Md. — Around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, Elkton Police announced that they found 3 year old Mykell Richardson in Little Elk Creek near the Elk Landing Community.

Officers completed the search for the 3-year-old just over 24-hours after his disappearance.

"About just before 3 o’clock this afternoon sadly, we did find Mykell in the body of water that runs close to where he was staying at his family members home," said Lieutenant Ron Odom.

RELATED: Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in creek near his house in Elkton

Mykell's family members say they have unanswered questions as to how the boy ended up in the water.

"All I know is that my daughter contacted me and said that he was missing when i got over here nobody had any answers for us," said Natrice Blackmon, Mykell's grandmother.

Mykell's grandmother says while she is not sure what happened, she says she doesn't think he wandered into the water on his own.

"I need justice for my grandson. I don’t think that he was just missing. I think that something else happened. he’s three years old, he was autistic, and now he is deceased on mother’s day , I'm crushed," said Blackmon.

Elkton Police say they will not rule out foul play until the investigation is completed.

