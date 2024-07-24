Family of Rachel Morin to hold remembrance walk to mark 1 year since her murder

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The family of Rachel Morin is holding a remembrance walk to mark one year since her murder.

Lawyers representing the Morin family say that Patty Morin, Rachel's mother, will address the crowd before commencing with the walk.

She is inviting any and everyone to participate.

"We invite everyone to join us in remembering Rachel, to honor her memory and the light she brought to our lives. It has been a year since her tragic loss, and we hope this walk will bring our community together in love and remembrance," said Patty.

The walk is scheduled for Sunday, August 4, at 3:00 pm on the Ma & Pa Trail, starting at the Williams entrance.

The family has also invited former President Donald Trump, Governor Wes Moore, and former Governor Larry Hogan to the walk as well.

Each of them have shared their condolences regarding Rachel's murder.

Morin, a mother of five, was last seen leaving to walk the Ma & Pa trail on August 5, 2023.

A day later, her body was discovered along the trail.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

Just 10 months after the tragic discovery, authorities made an arrest in the case.

Victor Martinez Hernandez, an El Salvador citizen, was apprehended in Tulsa, Oklahoma back in June.

RELATED: Arrest made in Rachel Morin murder case, suspect apprehended in Tulsa

Since his arrest, he has been denied bail and given a trial date.