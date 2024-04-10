Family of Rachel Morin launches commercial campaign in hopes of finding killer

BEL AIR, Md. — It's been nearly eight months since the body of Rachel Morin was discovered along the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County.

Morin's killer is believed to still be on the loose, leaving her family desperate for answers.

On Wednesday the family launched a commercial-ad campaign in hopes of justice being served.

Little is known of what happened August 5, 2023, when the mother of five went for a walk.

She never returned home, leading to a missing person's report being filed.

The next day Morin's body was found near a shrubbery covered drainage section of the trail.

DNA recovered at the crime scene matched a March 2023 unsolved home invasion case in Los Angeles, California.

Video released from that incident only captured the suspect's back as he fled the scene.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office has since released a sketch of the alleged suspect, while Morin's family continues to offer a$35,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"In a strategic effort to reach a broad audience, the commercial will be launched on social media platforms in Bel Air, MD, Los Angeles, CA, and border towns along the US-Mexico border," said Morin Family attorney Randolph Rice, who hopes "the commercial will reach someone who has not yet seen the sketch or doorbell camera video in the hopes of finally bringing Rachel Morin's killer to justice."