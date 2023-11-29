Family of pedestrian killed while crossing street calls for increased safety

ROSEDALE, Md. — On November 15, Fabricio Cubias-Mejia was doing something he did almost every day - crossing the street to the bus stop, so he could get to work.

The bus stop sits at the intersection of Shakerwood Road and Rossville Boulevard in Rosedale.

"It was around 6, 6:15, so it was still a little dark," said Brenda Tirado.

Tirado would later get the news that her 65 year-old grandfather was hit and killed by a car that morning.

"After the accident was when we investigated a little bit more, and noticed how strange it was to have 65 and older residents, right next to an assisted living, across the street from a nursing home, two bus stops parallel to a busy highway road, and no safety means in between," Tirado said.

News of the accident at this intersection didn't surprise people who live nearby.

"No, it doesn't. Right here it's a lot of activity with the traffic up and down. I really think either a crosswalk, or even possibly lights right here, this is a real busy intersection people driving, and it gets really dark right here, so any extra security around here would be amazing," said one neighbor, named Annette.

"I've been staying here for about five years, and I went to high school around the corner, and there definitely do be kids crossing the street because this is where the school bus area comes to pick kids up. And there do be a lot of people crossing back and forth, so I think it definitely needs something," said Justin Rhys.

Brenda and her family are trying to make a change happen, so nobody else suffers the same fate as their loved one. They're calling on the county to add some sort of pedestrian safety feature to this intersection.

"We're trying to make sure that his death was - that we can do something from his death, so somebody else can be saved. So, crosswalks, lights, even like a slow down sign," said Tirado.

The county says it can't comment because the crash is still under investigation.