Family of nine-year-old killed in I-695 crash requests footage from incident

BALTIMORE — The family of a nine-year-old killed in a crash is asking for footage of the incident.

Nine-year-old Bailee Brooks, Serenity Gross, and a man died Saturday after fleeing from police following a traffic stop.

The driver crashed their Jeep into a tree, killing all three of them.

Police have not yet given any information on the cause of the crash, and Bailee's family is requesting the footage to understand what happened.

"Last week, our entire family changed forever. We can't put a price on the value that Bailee meant to our family. There is no price."

Bailee and Serenity were third graders at Lutherville Lab School.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the girls.

A scholarship fund has been established in Bailee's memory to support girls who want to attend the Charm School, a mentorship organization for young girls.