Three dead in fiery crash after driver flees police traffic stop on I-695

BALTIMORE — It all began Saturday evening as a traffic stop along the I-695 inner loop at Greenspring Avenue.

A Maryland State trooper pulled over a Jeep Wrangler, but the driver took off.

The trooper reportedly decided against pursing the fleeing vehicle.

About three minutes went by when that same trooper discovered the getaway car engulfed in flames around the I-695 exit ramp to I-83 (JFX).

The driver and two passengers all died on scene.

It's believed the suspect lost control while merging onto the ramp, causing the Jeep to first strike an embankment before colliding with a tree and catching fire.

Police provided no reason for the initial stop, nor a potential motive for why the driver fled.

The names of the deceased were not immediately released.

Area roadways were shut down for approximately four hours following the crash.