Family of fallen I-695 construction worker to file wrongful death lawsuit

The family of one of six construction workers killed last year on I-695 plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit.

Attorneys representing the estate of Sybil DiMaggio are suing the State of Maryland and its contractor, Concrete General, alleging they "failed on every level to ensure a safe construction zone."

"The combination of its negligent acts, culminating in exposing the workers to a fifty-yard opening with zero protection from oncoming traffic, made this accident utterly preventable.”

DiMaggio's estate is being represented by the law offices of Schlachman, Belsky, Weiner & Davey, P.A.

A press conference is scheduled for Thursday to officially announce the lawsuit.