Family home of murdered Edmondson student shot up after suspect's arrest

BALTIMORE — The family home of an Edmondson-Westside High School student shot and killed last month outside of a Southwest Baltimore shopping center, was struck by gunfire over the weekend.

Thiru Vignarajah, an attorney representing some of Deanta Dorsey's surviving family members, the home was hit overnight Saturday.

It happened less than a day after Vignarajah and Dorsey's family held a press conference outside the Edmondson Village Shopping Center to applaud an arrest made in the case.

Although there is no information currently connecting this latest incident to Dorsey's death, Vignarajah called what happened "a disturbing development."

At the time shots rang out Vignarajah says approximately 11 people were inside the home, including four children. No one was hurt.

Vignarajah believes four-to-five bullets struck the home. The family has since been relocated.

While police would not confirm the incident happened at Dorsey's home, they did say officers responded to a report of discharging at a home that appeared to be struck multiple times with bullets.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney could not comment on the status of the case, however without mentioning names, they appeared concerned that Vignarajah was placing the family's safety at risk.

"We are sincerely saddened and disgusted at the reported shameless attack on the family of Deanta Dorsey," said spokesman James Bentley. "We are quite concerned at the lack of care the family’s attorney has shown for their safety. At the press conference on Friday, he stated there remained a suspect at-large but still had the family on display, demonstrating little to no concern for their safety. The BCSAO is committed to keeping victims and their families safe as we pursue justice on their behalf."

Following Dorsey's murder, Vignarajah has held multiple press conferences with his family calling for swift justice.

Dorsey was killed in a January 4 shooting that left four other Edmondson High students wounded as they gathered outside the Popeyes in the middle of the school day.

Police on Friday announced that a 16-year-old had been charged in the shooting. One other suspect is believed to still be on the run.