Family holds vigil for man killed in Southwest Baltimore hit-and-run

BALTIMORE — A vigil was held on Saturday for a man killed in a hit-and-run in Southwest Baltimore.

Early Wednesday morning, a car jumped the curb on North Hilton Street and struck 41-year-old Aaron Hall.

The car became disabled following the crash, but the driver managed to leave the scene.

At the vigil, Hall's mother talked about the tragedy and the good she believes is going to come out of it.

"God blessed me with three sunshines. He only loaned him to us. So it was his time. So his death is tragic. But his death is going to be a blessing. Trust and believe," said Hall's mother. "Because someone—we don't know it now—is going to be blessed by this. There is Glory, after this."

WMAR-2 News is told that a fund raising site is in the works to help Hall's wife and four children.