'Don’t just leave him there': Man killed in Southwest Baltimore hit-and-run

BALTIMORE — You can still see evidence where the car traveling at a high rate of speed on North Hilton Street in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday jumped the curb, taking out multiple street signs and a light pole in the process.

It also struck 41-year-old Alex Hall, and his sister, Martina Braxton, says no one stuck around to help him in the final moments of his life.

“Don’t just leave him there. Just to leave him there,” said a tearful Braxton.

The car became disabled following the crash, yet Hall’s sister says neither of the occupants made any attempt to offer him aid.

“A lady jumped out of the car and was arguing with a guy who was driving the car, and she said, ‘You killed that man.’ Another car pulled up and let her in and they drove off while the guy was limping and walked up the street,” said Braxton, “They left the car there. They left my brother there.”

The family is holding a vigil at the crash site on Saturday and a fund-raising site is in the works to help hall’s wife and four children, but what they want most right now is accountability and for those involved in the crash to step forward.

“It’s not about me wanting harm to come to this person,” said Braxton, “but I just want the person to just stand up and just say, ‘I did it. I’m sorry.’ Just say something.”